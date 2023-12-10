Sunday's game at Xfinity Center has the Maryland Terrapins (6-3) squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 89-65 win, as our model heavily favors Maryland.

The Wildcats' most recent contest was an 82-58 loss to Georgetown on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 89, Northwestern 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats notched their best win of the season on November 9, when they beat the UIC Flames, who rank No. 159 in our computer rankings, 92-86.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Terrapins are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 159) on November 9

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 317) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 330) on November 12

Northwestern Leaders

Hailey Weaver: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Melannie Daley: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.6 FG%

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.6 FG% Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

11.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Paige Mott: 7.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.0 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.0 FG% Caroline Lau: 7.1 PTS, 7.1 AST, 32.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -115 scoring differential, falling short by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game, 153rd in college basketball, and are giving up 82.6 per contest to rank 349th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.