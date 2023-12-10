The Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Brooks Barnhizer: 16.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Boo Buie: 17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank
306th 67.0 Points Scored 63.5 343rd
40th 62.6 Points Allowed 80.8 334th
346th 27.4 Rebounds 27.2 349th
163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 319th
281st 6.0 3pt Made 5.5 311th
210th 12.8 Assists 11.7 268th
16th 8.4 Turnovers 13.2 258th

