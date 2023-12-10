Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Maryland Terrapins (4-3) playing the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Shyanne Sellers: 18.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jakia Brown-Turner: 11.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Bri McDaniel: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Allie Kubek: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Brinae Alexander: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland Players to Watch

Sellers: 18.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Brown-Turner: 11.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK McDaniel: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kubek: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Alexander: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.