Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Morehead State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-6

7-3 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: W 86-77 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Mary-Woods

Saint Mary-Woods Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UT Martin

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

6-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: L 81-67 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Evansville

@ Evansville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Tennessee State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-11

6-5 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: L 74-52 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: Boyce

Boyce Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Little Rock

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-14

5-6 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: W 93-84 vs UTSA

Next Game

Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

6-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: L 83-71 vs Ball State

Next Game

Opponent: Central Christian Bible

Central Christian Bible Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Western Illinois

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 14-13

5-6 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: W 68-59 vs Green Bay

Next Game

Opponent: Eureka

Eureka Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

5-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: L 73-70 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Blackburn

Blackburn Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 8-20

2-9 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: L 98-54 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Francis (IL)

Saint Francis (IL) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-23

4-7 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: W 81-74 vs Bethel (TN)

Next Game

Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Lindenwood

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-22

4-6 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: W 81-64 vs Avila

Next Game

Opponent: @ IUPUI

@ IUPUI Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-7 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: L 89-80 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game