Patrick Mahomes II was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Mahomes' stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Mahomes has passed for 3,127 yards (260.6 per game) and 22 touchdowns, with 10 picks. He has connected on 67.8% of his passes (301-for-444), and has 57 carries for 331 yards.

Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Pectoral

Week 14 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mahomes 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 301 444 67.8% 3,127 22 10 7.0 57 331 0

Mahomes Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0 Week 4 @Jets 18 30 203 1 2 7 51 0 Week 5 @Vikings 31 41 281 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 30 40 306 1 1 6 31 0 Week 7 Chargers 32 42 424 4 1 4 29 0 Week 8 @Broncos 24 38 240 0 2 3 20 0 Week 9 Dolphins 20 30 185 2 0 6 24 0 Week 11 Eagles 24 43 177 2 1 6 38 0 Week 12 @Raiders 27 34 298 2 0 5 9 0 Week 13 @Packers 21 33 210 1 1 4 26 0

