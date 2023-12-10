With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Rashee Rice a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Rice will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs vs Bills Anytime TD Bets

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has 591 yards on 52 catches and five TDs. He has been targeted 65 times, and posts 49.3 yards receiving per game.

Rice has registered a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0

Rep Rashee Rice with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.