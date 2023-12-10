Will Richie James Jr. get into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Chiefs vs Bills Anytime TD Bets

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

James has two grabs for 18 yards this season. He has been targeted five times, and averages 4.5 yards per game.

James, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Richie James Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 1 12 0

