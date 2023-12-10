SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State BetMGM Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 10
Sunday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (7-2) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at John E. Worthen Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Ball State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.
The game has no line set.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 70, SIU-Edwardsville 67
Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State
- Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-2.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 137.7
Ball State has a 5-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SIU-Edwardsville, who is 6-2-0 ATS. The Cardinals have gone over the point total in two games, while Cougars games have gone over four times.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per contest (131st in college basketball).
- SIU-Edwardsville records 30.9 rebounds per game (276th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.
- SIU-Edwardsville knocks down 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.2 (202nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.
- SIU-Edwardsville forces 10.2 turnovers per game (321st in college basketball) while committing 9.9 (51st in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.