How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) will host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- This season, SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 158th.
- The Cougars average 6.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (64.2).
- When it scores more than 64.2 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 5-1.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- SIU-Edwardsville scores 84.3 points per game at home, and 57.8 away.
- At home, the Cougars allow 66.3 points per game. Away, they concede 75.
- Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (40.7%) as well.
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Missouri Baptist
|W 86-62
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Troy
|L 83-60
|Trojan Arena
|12/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/18/2023
|Central Christian Bible
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
