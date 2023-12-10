The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) will host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

This season, SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Cougars are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 158th.

The Cougars average 6.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (64.2).

When it scores more than 64.2 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 5-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville scores 84.3 points per game at home, and 57.8 away.

At home, the Cougars allow 66.3 points per game. Away, they concede 75.

Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (40.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule