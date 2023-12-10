The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) will host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • This season, SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 158th.
  • The Cougars average 6.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (64.2).
  • When it scores more than 64.2 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 5-1.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • SIU-Edwardsville scores 84.3 points per game at home, and 57.8 away.
  • At home, the Cougars allow 66.3 points per game. Away, they concede 75.
  • Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (40.7%) as well.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Missouri Baptist W 86-62 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/1/2023 @ Troy L 83-60 Trojan Arena
12/6/2023 Green Bay W 78-69 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
12/18/2023 Central Christian Bible - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/21/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena

