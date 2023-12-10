The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup in this article.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-3.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-3.5) 134.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Ball State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, two of the Cardinals games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.