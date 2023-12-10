The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Basheer Jihad: 16 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Trent Middleton: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank
89th 80.5 Points Scored 68.7 286th
21st 60.8 Points Allowed 68 131st
155th 34 Rebounds 29.3 313th
139th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.4 292nd
177th 7.5 3pt Made 7.4 185th
237th 12.3 Assists 11.7 268th
103rd 10.8 Turnovers 8.6 18th

