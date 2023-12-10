Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.3 per game.

Moore has a 244-yard campaign on 21 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 37 occasions, and averages 20.3 yards.

Moore vs. the Bills

Moore vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The 203.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Bills have given up 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th among NFL defenses.

Chiefs Player Previews

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In four of 12 games this season, Moore has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has received 8.2% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He averages 6.6 yards per target this season (244 yards on 37 targets).

In one of 12 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (3.4%).

Moore has been targeted seven times in the red zone (10.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

