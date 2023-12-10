Should you bet on Skyy Moore scoring a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore's 21 receptions are good enough for 244 yards (20.3 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 37 times.

Moore, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 33 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 1 4 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 1 5 0

