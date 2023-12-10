Travis Kelce will be up against the eighth-best passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Kelce has hauled in 74 catches for a team-best 813 yards and five TDs this campaign so far this season. He has been targeted on 93 occasions, and averages 73.9 yards receiving.

Kelce vs. the Bills

Kelce vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 87 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 87 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The 203.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Bills have conceded 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th among NFL defenses.

Chiefs Player Previews

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-111)

Kelce Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this season, Kelce has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Kelce has received 20.7% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (93 targets).

He has been targeted 93 times, averaging 8.7 yards per target (33rd in NFL).

Kelce has registered a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored five of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (17.2%).

Kelce (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 20.0% of the time in the red zone (65 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

