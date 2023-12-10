The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be up against the Buffalo Bills' defense and Rasul Douglas in Week 14 action at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Chiefs receivers' matchup versus the Bills pass defense.

Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 109.3 9.9 1 70 9.70

Travis Kelce vs. Rasul Douglas Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce has hauled in 74 catches for 813 yards (73.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, Kansas City is averaging the ninth-most yards in the league, at 252.7 (3,032 total passing yards).

The Chiefs' scoring average on offense is 22.9 points per game, 11th in the league.

Kansas City is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 37.5 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Chiefs are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 65 total red-zone pass attempts (53.7% red-zone pass rate).

Rasul Douglas & the Bills' Defense

Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 49 tackles, two TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo's D has looked good this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,439 total passing yards allowed (203.3 per game).

This season, the Bills rank fifth in the NFL with 18.9 points allowed per contest and rank 11th in total yards allowed with 319.9 yards given up per game.

Buffalo has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

16 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Bills this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Rasul Douglas Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Rasul Douglas Rec. Targets 93 60 Def. Targets Receptions 74 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11 36 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 813 49 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 73.9 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 355 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

