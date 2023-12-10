Sunday's game between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-1) and UMKC Kangaroos (4-5) going head to head at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Western Illinois, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Leathernecks came out on top in their most recent game 78-75 against Omaha on Tuesday.

Western Illinois vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Western Illinois vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 70, UMKC 68

Other OVC Predictions

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Leathernecks defeated the Saint Thomas Tommies in an 82-78 win on December 2. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Kangaroos are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most defeats.

Western Illinois has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

82-78 at home over St. Thomas (No. 235) on December 2

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 301) on November 12

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 314) on November 18

78-75 at home over Omaha (No. 330) on December 5

86-72 at home over Chicago State (No. 354) on November 28

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Addi Brownfield: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Anna Deets: 13.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

13.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Alissa Dins: 3.7 PTS, 41.9 FG%

3.7 PTS, 41.9 FG% Mallory McDermott: 11.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks are outscoring opponents by 20.5 points per game, with a +185 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 60.7 per outing (122nd in college basketball).

