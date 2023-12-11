Bulls vs. Bucks December 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Central Division rivals meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (5-13) at Fiserv Forum, beginning on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 15.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- DeMar DeRozan is putting up 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Zach LaVine gives the Bulls 22.1 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Coby White gives the Bulls 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Alex Caruso this year.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 29.9 points, 10.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 59.4% from the field (seventh in NBA).
- Damian Lillard posts 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocks (first in league).
- Bobby Portis puts up 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field.
- Malik Beasley puts up 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
Bulls vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Bulls
|120.4
|Points Avg.
|106.7
|117.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|49%
|Field Goal %
|44.4%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
