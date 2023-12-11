Central Division rivals meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (5-13) at Fiserv Forum, beginning on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 15.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan is putting up 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor.

Zach LaVine gives the Bulls 22.1 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Coby White gives the Bulls 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Alex Caruso this year.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 29.9 points, 10.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 59.4% from the field (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard posts 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocks (first in league).

Bobby Portis puts up 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field.

Malik Beasley puts up 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Bulls vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Bulls 120.4 Points Avg. 106.7 117.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 49% Field Goal % 44.4% 37.4% Three Point % 35.1%

