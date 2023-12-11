Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - December 11
The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (9-14) ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) currently features two players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 from Fiserv Forum.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Bulls' last game on Friday ended in a 121-112 win over the Spurs. Coby White totaled 24 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Bulls.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|21
|4.8
|3.4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), Pat Connaughton: Questionable (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.