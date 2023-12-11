The Chicago Bulls (9-14) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on BSWI and NBCS-CHI.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 10th.

The Bulls put up 10.3 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Bucks give up to opponents (118.7).

Chicago has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 118.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls score 109.8 points per game, 3.2 more than away (106.6). Defensively they give up 109.1 points per game at home, 7.8 less than on the road (116.9).

Chicago gives up 109.1 points per game at home, and 116.9 away.

At home the Bulls are picking up 23.8 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (22.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries