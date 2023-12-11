The Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) and the Chicago Bulls (9-14) are set to square off on Monday at Fiserv Forum, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Vucevic are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls topped the Spurs on Friday, 121-112. Their leading scorer was Coby White with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 24 4 6 1 0 5 Nikola Vucevic 21 16 2 0 1 0 DeMar DeRozan 20 6 10 3 0 0

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan provides 21.8 points, 3.6 boards and 5 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Bulls get 15.6 points, 3.4 boards and 4.3 assists per game from White.

The Bulls get 8.6 points per game from Patrick Williams, plus 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Bulls get 9.5 points per game from Alex Caruso, plus 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 20.1 3.8 5.4 0.8 0.4 1 Coby White 21 4.4 4.7 0.6 0.3 4.7 Nikola Vucevic 14.8 9.8 3.2 0.8 0.8 0.8 Patrick Williams 12.1 5.1 1.3 1 1.1 1.4 Alex Caruso 8.6 2.7 2.1 0.9 0.6 1.5

