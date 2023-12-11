Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Clark County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Clark County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martinsville High School at Lawrenceville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
