Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Greene County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carrollton High School at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
