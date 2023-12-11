Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McDonough County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in McDonough County, Illinois, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McDonough County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Central High School at West Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.