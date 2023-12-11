Today's NBA schedule features 13 games, including a matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.

Today's NBA Games

The Detroit Pistons play the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers hit the road the Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDETX and BSIN

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-20

2-20 IND Record: 12-8

12-8 DET Stats: 108.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

108.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (23rd) IND Stats: 128.4 PPG (first in NBA), 124.9 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.3 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (26.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -6.5

IND -6.5 IND Odds to Win: -275

-275 DET Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 247.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards

The Wizards travel to face the 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 14-7

14-7 WAS Record: 3-18

3-18 PHI Stats: 120.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

120.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (18th) WAS Stats: 116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 125.3 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Joel Embiid (33.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.4 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -11.5

PHI -11.5 PHI Odds to Win: -700

-700 WAS Odds to Win: +500

+500 Total: 242.5 points

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Miami Heat

The Heat look to pull of an away win at the Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSSUN

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 7-13

7-13 MIA Record: 12-10

12-10 CHA Stats: 113.4 PPG (16th in NBA), 121.3 Opp. PPG (26th)

113.4 PPG (16th in NBA), 121.3 Opp. PPG (26th) MIA Stats: 112.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.5 APG) MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -3.5

MIA -3.5 MIA Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHA Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 223.5 points

The Orlando Magic play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and BSOH

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 15-7

15-7 CLE Record: 13-9

13-9 ORL Stats: 114.5 PPG (13th in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

114.5 PPG (13th in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (sixth) CLE Stats: 111.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Paolo Banchero (20.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.5 APG) CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -2.5

ORL -2.5 ORL Odds to Win: -140

-140 CLE Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 225.5 points

The New York Knicks host the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors travel to face the Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MSG and TSN

Records and Stats

NY Record: 12-9

12-9 TOR Record: 9-13

9-13 NY Stats: 112.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 108.7 Opp. PPG (third)

112.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 108.7 Opp. PPG (third) TOR Stats: 111.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (21.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Julius Randle (21.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.4 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -4.5

NY -4.5 NY Odds to Win: -185

-185 TOR Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 220.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hit the road the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and ALT2

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 9-12

9-12 DEN Record: 14-9

14-9 ATL Stats: 122.2 PPG (second in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (27th)

122.2 PPG (second in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (27th) DEN Stats: 113.6 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.6 APG)

Trae Young (27.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.6 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.4 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 9.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -2.5

DEN -2.5 DEN Odds to Win: -145

-145 ATL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 239.5 points

The Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs go on the road to face the Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 10-9

10-9 SA Record: 3-18

3-18 HOU Stats: 110.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (second)

110.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (second) SA Stats: 110.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Alperen Sengun (20.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.7 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -8.5

HOU -8.5 HOU Odds to Win: -350

-350 SA Odds to Win: +275

+275 Total: 224.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSN

Records and Stats

NO Record: 12-11

12-11 MIN Record: 17-4

17-4 NO Stats: 113.5 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (19th)

113.5 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (19th) MIN Stats: 113.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.2 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG) MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -3.5

NO -3.5 NO Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 222.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls hit the road the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 15-7

15-7 CHI Record: 9-14

9-14 MIL Stats: 122.1 PPG (third in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (24th)

122.1 PPG (third in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (24th) CHI Stats: 108.4 PPG (27th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -10.5

MIL -10.5 MIL Odds to Win: -550

-550 CHI Odds to Win: +400

+400 Total: 233.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Utah Jazz

The Jazz travel to face the Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and KJZZ

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 14-7

14-7 UTA Record: 7-15

7-15 OKC Stats: 119.7 PPG (sixth in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th)

119.7 PPG (sixth in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th) UTA Stats: 111.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.2 APG) UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -12.5

OKC -12.5 OKC Odds to Win: -900

-900 UTA Odds to Win: +575

+575 Total: 232.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks hit the road the Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 6-15

6-15 DAL Record: 13-8

13-8 MEM Stats: 106.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (11th)

106.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (11th) DAL Stats: 119.9 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.1 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 8.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -2.5

DAL -2.5 DAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 MEM Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 227.5 points

The Sacramento Kings take on the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hit the road the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 12-8

12-8 BKN Record: 12-9

12-9 SAC Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st) BKN Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.8 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.8 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.0 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (23.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -4.5

SAC -4.5 SAC Odds to Win: -200

-200 BKN Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 234.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers take to the home court of the Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 11-10

11-10 POR Record: 6-15

6-15 LAC Stats: 113.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

113.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fifth) POR Stats: 105.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.0 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -13.5

LAC -13.5 LAC Odds to Win: -1000

-1000 POR Odds to Win: +625

+625 Total: 220.5 points

