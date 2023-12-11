On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) heads into a home game against Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (9-14) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Nikola Vucevic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 792.9 1042.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.5 52.1 Fantasy Rank 4 45

Nikola Vucevic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are being outscored by 4.1 points per game, with a -94 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.4 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 112.5 per contest (13th in league).

Chicago loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It collects 42.5 rebounds per game, 24th in the league, while its opponents pull down 45.7.

The Bulls hit 2.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 11.9 (18th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.6.

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 11.9 (third in league) while its opponents average 14.7.

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.2 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 122.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and allow 118.7 per contest (24th in the league).

Milwaukee ranks 19th in the league at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.3 its opponents average.

The Bucks hit 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 38.3% from deep (fourth-best in the NBA). They are making 1.8 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12.6 per game while shooting 35.6%.

Milwaukee and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bucks commit 13.3 per game (15th in the league) and force 12.4 (22nd in NBA action).

Nikola Vucevic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game -3.8 3.8 Usage Percentage 22.6% 34.3% True Shooting Pct 50.4% 64.3% Total Rebound Pct 16.5% 17.2% Assist Pct 14.7% 26.2%

