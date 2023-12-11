Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Williamson County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School at Crab Orchard High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Marion, IL
- Conference: Greater Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agape Christian School at Meridian High School - Mounds
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Mounds, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.