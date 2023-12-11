Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Winnebago County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Lutheran High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Genoa, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pecatonica High School at Hinckley-Big Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Hinckley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
