Alex Caruso could make a big impact for the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Denver Nuggets.

Caruso, in his most recent appearance, had four points in a 121-112 win over the Spurs.

In this piece we'll examine Caruso's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.5 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.8 Assists -- 2.3 2.1 PRA -- 15.2 15.3 PR -- 12.9 13.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Caruso has made 3.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.5 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's Bulls average 99.7 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 100.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 111.1 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ninth in the NBA, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.8 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are fifth in the NBA, allowing 11.3 makes per game.

Alex Caruso vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 14 3 0 2 0 0 1

