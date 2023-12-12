Tuesday's NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues (13-13-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4) at Enterprise Center sees the Blues favored at home (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+110). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

St. Louis' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

The Blues have won 44.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-5).

This season the Red Wings have nine wins in the 18 games in which they've been an underdog.

St. Louis is 1-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (25.0% win percentage).

Detroit has 13 games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 6-7 in those contests.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.3 2.90 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.90 3.80 3 10.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 5-4-1 6.3 3.90 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.90 2.90 12 27.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

