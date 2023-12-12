The St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou and the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (27 points), via registered 10 goals and 17 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has picked up 20 points (0.7 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists.

Kyrou's total of 17 points is via five goals and 12 assists.

Joel Hofer (5-5-0) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .893% save percentage ranks 47th in the NHL.

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 13 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.2 shots per game and shooting 14.9%. This places him among the leaders for Detroit with 26 total points (1.0 per game).

With 25 total points (1.0 per game), including 11 goals and 14 assists through 24 contests, Dylan Larkin is crucial for Detroit's offense.

This season, Detroit's Raymond has 22 points, courtesy of nine goals (third on team) and 13 assists (third).

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 4-2-0 this season, compiling 163 saves and permitting 12 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Blues vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 26th 2.78 Goals Scored 3.7 2nd 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 20th 30.2 Shots 30.1 22nd 27th 32.5 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 31st 8.75% Power Play % 23.01% 10th 20th 78.38% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 23rd

