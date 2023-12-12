The Chicago Bulls (9-15), on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Denver Nuggets (15-9).

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 114.3 points per game to rank 13th in the league while giving up 111.1 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +76 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have been outscored by four points per game (posting 109.3 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 113.3 per outing, 15th in NBA) and have a -98 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 223.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 224.4 points per game combined, 7.9 more points than the total for this contest.

Denver has put together a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has covered 10 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

Bulls and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +12500 - Nuggets +400 +225 -

