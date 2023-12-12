The Chicago Bulls (9-15) host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The point total is set at 216.5 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 216.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 18 games this season that have gone over 216.5 combined points scored.

Chicago's games this year have had a 222.6-point total on average, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Chicago has put together a 10-14-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +270 on the moneyline.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 27% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 16 66.7% 114.3 223.6 111.1 224.4 224.2 Bulls 18 75% 109.3 223.6 113.3 224.4 220.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

Eight of the Bulls' past 10 games have hit the over.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).

The Bulls put up an average of 109.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Chicago is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Bulls and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 10-14 3-3 14-10 Nuggets 9-15 2-4 11-13

Bulls vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Bulls Nuggets 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 114.3 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 6-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-7 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-2

