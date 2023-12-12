The Chicago Bulls (9-15) will host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Chicago is 3-4 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank seventh.

The Bulls' 109.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Nuggets give up.

Chicago has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls average more points per game at home (109.8) than on the road (108.6), and also give up fewer points at home (109.1) than away (118.4).

Chicago allows 109.1 points per game at home, and 118.4 away.

At home the Bulls are picking up 23.8 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (22.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries