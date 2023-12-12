How to Watch the Bulls vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (9-15) will host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Nuggets.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Chicago is 3-4 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank seventh.
- The Bulls' 109.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Nuggets give up.
- Chicago has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average more points per game at home (109.8) than on the road (108.6), and also give up fewer points at home (109.1) than away (118.4).
- Chicago allows 109.1 points per game at home, and 118.4 away.
- At home the Bulls are picking up 23.8 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (22.4).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
