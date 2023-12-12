High school basketball competition in Champaign County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fisher High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rantoul High School at Centennial High School