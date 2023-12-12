Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Champaign County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Urbana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fisher High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rantoul High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
