Coby White and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 11, White produced 33 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 133-129 loss against the Bucks.

In this article we will dive into White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.3 22.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.6 PRA -- 24.1 32.2 PR -- 19.8 27.6 3PM 3.5 3.1 4.9



Coby White Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, White has made 5.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.2% of his team's total makes.

White is averaging 7.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.7.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 111.1 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.8 assists per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 31 11 2 5 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.