Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Witt County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in De Witt County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Witt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
