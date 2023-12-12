Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in DuPage County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster Christian High School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Libertyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Libertyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benet Academy at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
