Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Effingham County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Altamont High School at Carlyle High School

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 12

5:50 PM CT on December 12 Location: Carlyle, IL

Carlyle, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Teutopolis High School at Effingham High School