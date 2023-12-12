Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Illinois Valley Central High School at Kewanee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brimfield High School at Wethersfield High School