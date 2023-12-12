Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Kane County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster Christian High School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minooka Community High School at West Aurora High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Earlville High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marmion Academy at De La Salle Institute
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kaneland High School at LaSalle-Peru High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: LaSalle, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake Christian Academy at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Edward High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
