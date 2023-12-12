The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Kane County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westminster Christian High School at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Minooka Community High School at West Aurora High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Earlville High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Marmion Academy at De La Salle Institute

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kaneland High School at LaSalle-Peru High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: LaSalle, IL

LaSalle, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake Christian Academy at Harvest Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Edward High School at Marian Central Catholic High School