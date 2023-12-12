In Kankakee County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beecher High School at St Anne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Location: St. Anne, IL

St. Anne, IL Conference: River Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Momence High School at Grant Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Location: Grant Park, IL

Grant Park, IL Conference: River Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed-Custer High School at Herscher High School