Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Kankakee County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beecher High School at St Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: St. Anne, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Momence High School at Grant Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Grant Park, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed-Custer High School at Herscher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Herscher, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
