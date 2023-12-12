Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Kendall County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dwight Township High School at Newark Illinois High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12

5:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Newark, IL

Newark, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield North High School at Yorkville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at Oswego High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano High School at Ottawa Township High School