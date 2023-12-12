Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Kendall County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dwight Township High School at Newark Illinois High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Newark, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield North High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego East High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Oswego, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
