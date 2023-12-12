Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Knox County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
RW Cougars Co-op at Spoon River Valley High School - Co-op Cuba
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: London Mills, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.