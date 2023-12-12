Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in LaSalle County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlville High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marquette High School - Ottawa at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hall High School at Mendota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mendota, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streator Township High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
