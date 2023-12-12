Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Livingston County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dwight Township High School at Newark Illinois High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Newark, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Central High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
