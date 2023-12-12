Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Macon County, Illinois today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Teresa Catholic High School at Pleasant Plains High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Pleasant Plains, IL

Pleasant Plains, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Argenta-Oreana High School at Meridian High School - Macon

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Macon, IL

Macon, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Zion High School at Normal West High School