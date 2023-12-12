Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Macoupin County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
PORTA High School at North Mac High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Virden, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern High School at Routt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gillespie High School at Lincolnwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Raymond, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.