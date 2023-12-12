Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Madison County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roosevelt High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazelwood West High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Madison, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bud High School at East Alton-Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wood River, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Civic Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bethalto, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Althoff Catholic High School at Metro-East Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.