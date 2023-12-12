Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in McLean County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke-Benson High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Downs, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tremont High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lexington, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Central High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fieldcrest High School at Heyworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Eureka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eureka, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartsburg-Emden High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
