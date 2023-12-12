Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Monroe County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeburg High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
